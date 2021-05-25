Garment Steamer Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Garment Steamer Market was priced at US$ 2.32 billion in 2018 and is estimated to touch US$ 3.36 billion during the forecast period. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% from 2019 to 2025 due to the influence of e-commerce networks, increasing number of convenience and specialty stores, and demand for competent appliances offer enormous development openings. Augmented expenditure on the cutting-edge consumer appliances, particularly in the sector of garment care, is likewise expected to motivate the garments steamer market.

Ease of usage, transportability, flexibility, and greater proficiency presented by the steamers as compared to flat irons, increases their demand in the global garment steamer market. Additionally, growth in amount of advertising movements by the manufacturing companies supports the development. Philips had an advertising campaign for its recently presented garment steamer in the market to alert the general public regarding the suitability of using garment care appliances In January 2019.

Furthermore, growing sum of companies flowing into the market owing to increasing demand for innovative products will upkeep the growth. The progress is equally motivated by the infiltration of the product in the sector of laundry care. The product is likewise utilized for carpets because it can take away dirt and dust even though upholding the quality of the fabric. In the Asia Pacific, it is expected to observe the speedy CAGR during 2019 to 2025 owing to the arrival of advanced products together with greater demand for innovative home-based applications.

Increasing alertness of the customers regarding the multifunctional products will likewise power the demand for the product within the region. Important firms are concentrating on the development of the product and an enlargement of the capacity by way of Mergers & Acquisition to upsurge their share. Consecutively, this will upkeep the development of the market. Rowenta presented new-fangled IXEO steamer which is having an innovative ergonomic design for the uses at home, in March 2019.

Increasing anxiety about wearing appropriate garments, increasing demand from entertainment and fashion industry, decreasing hazard of burning the clothes, are some of foremost reasons motivating the development.

The important manufacturing companies are implementing a number of tactical actions, for example increasing the manufacturing capacity, modernization of the product and mergers & acquisition. Some of the important companies for garment steamer market are Midea Group Co., Ltd, Panasonic, SALAV USA, Rowenta, Jiffy Steamer, Chigo, Singer, Conair, Little duck, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Steam fast, Epica, PurSteam, Rowenta, Haier Group Corporation, Shanghai Flyco Electrical Appliance Co., Ltd, and AB Electrolux

Garment Steamer Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

