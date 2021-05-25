Heated Jacket Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Heated Jacket Market scope was projected at US$ 69.61 million in 2018. It is likely to reach US$ 293.24 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 22.8% during the prediction period. The heated jackets are heated apparels, regularly put on by the professionals and DIY specialists, in the weather conditions of low temperature, with the intention of complete the out-of-doors actions, mostly jobs sites. These can be cleaned & stored without any difficulty.

The cold areas are the prime hotspots for the trades of these jackets. These jackets deliver warmness and comfort on the sites of the jobs. These are mainly tailored with a source of USB power that not only relocates the power of warming from the battery to the heated jacket but is able to simultaneously charge up to double USB well-matched electronic apparatuses or else power tools.

The exterior layers of heated jackets are manufactured using long-lasting cloths that are resistant to water and wind. More or less these jackets are fixed with LED regulator having a range of temperature settings. The manufacturing companies make use of polyester thermal inside layer in their heated jackets, for the preservation of heat and supreme coziness. The heated jackets discover their application from hefty responsibility jobs to leisureliness actions in adversarial climatic circumstances.

The continuous dropping in the range of temperature for the duration of winter motivates the heated jacket market for the products of winter wear. The regular coats and jackets merely stop the warmth from absconding your body. The heated pads of the heated jackets, which are either powered by battery or an electric source, generate heat and deliver extra warmness. Heated jackets are very common for the utilization at out-of-doors actions, for example supporters of winter sports, construction workers, military forces, and others.

Heated Jacket End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Men

Women

Heated Jacket Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2025)

Upto 5 Volt

5 to 7.4 Volt

7.4 to 20 Volt

Some of the important companies for heated jacket market are Ororo, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, Milwaukee Performance and Dewalt. Additional notable companies are CLIMIX, Paul Hamilton, Venture Heated Clothing, Milwaukee, Heated Wear Gerbing Gyde, Makita, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Blaze Wear, H2C Brands, LLC, Duralogic USA, LLC (Rave an).

