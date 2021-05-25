Water Hardness Test Strip Market to Experience a Positive Demand From Asia Pacific Region

The Water Hardness Test Strip Market is estimated to be valued at USD 56.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.4 %, in terms of value. Factors such as the rise in demand for water testing from various industrial sectors, stringent rules and regulations imposed by related government bodies with regards to water quality are projected to drive the growth of the water hardness test strip industry during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure

The calcium concentration measurement by type segment is the dominating and fastest growing for the water hardness test strip market. The products availed by the key manufacturers in the global market are designed specifically to determine the calcium content in the water.

The retail segment is expected to witness significant growth rate in terms of value sales during the forecast period. For the water hardness test strip market, the household sector as well as swimming pool sector are the new set of customer which gain access to the product through key retail channels such as the online store as well as specialty stores. Hence the generating revenue through retail channel paves way for lucrative opportunities for the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the water hardness test strip market during the forecast period due to the globalization of business and technological innovations in water treatment segment. The robust demand scenario of the region propels the growth trajectory of water hardness test strips in the region. India, Australia & New Zealand, and Southeast Asia are some of the regional hotspots exhibiting the highest growth rate in that order for the sales performance of water hardness test strips

Make an Inquiry

Key Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US),LaMotte Company (US), Johnson Test Paper Ltd (UK), Serim Research Corporation (US), Avantor, Inc. (US), Isolab Laborgerate GmbH (Switzerland), Aqua Cure Ltd. (England), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC (US), Spectris (UK), Industrial Test Systems, Inc. (US), US Water Systems, Inc (US) Bartovation LLC (US), Colorkim Kimya (Turkey), Simplex Health (UK), Amity International (UK), Instruments Direct Services Limited (UK), Hangzhou Lohand Biological Co., Ltd (China), and Changchun Wancheng Bio- Electron Co., Ltd. (China).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441