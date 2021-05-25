Craft brewery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the beer processing market

The Beer Processing Market is estimated at USD 677.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 815.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.1%. Rising trend of low- or no-alcohol, & organic beer and continuous innovations in the brewery equipment are factors driving the growth in the beer processing market. Focus on digitalization and automation using IoT and Big Data are opening several opportunities in the beer processing market.

Craft brewery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the beer processing market

With the growing trend of craft beer consumption and the rising number of craft breweries, especially microbreweries, and brewpubs, this segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the next six years. In craft breweries, the beer is manufactured using a variety of ingredients to achieve the desired aroma, body, flavor, and finish. The process may be traditional, but some constant experimentations and innovations are being undertaken to create varieties.

Lager dominates the beer type segment in the beer processing market

In 2018, the lager segment occupied a major market share, in terms of value and volume. The standard lager segment was the most lucrative market in 2018, with total sales of USD 377.2 billion, equivalent to 59.1% of the total beer market, in terms of value. The premium lager segment contributed sales of USD 160.9 billion in 2018. Nowadays, a trend of consuming craft and specialty beers is witnessed with an increasing consumer base, although the lager segment continues to dominate the global beer processing market, in terms of value.

In the macrobrewery equipment market, the fermentation equipment segment is projected to be the largest beer processing market in 2025. It is a specialized tank used for fermenting the wort and produce beer. Based on the type of beer to be produced, there are three major types of fermentation–warm, cold, and spontaneous. Typical fermentation equipment is a stainless vessel with a cylindrical top and conical bottom. The cone’s opening allows the yeast to flow toward the bottom of the tank to ensure proper delivery. After completion of the fermentation process, the solid particles and yeast get flushed out of the port, which is situated at the tip of the cone. For wheat beer fermentation, the open fermentation vessels are used. The open top fermenter is beneficial for the collection of top-fermenting yeasts. The risk of infection is higher in the case of top fermentation equipment.

Key players in the brewery equipment market include Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Paul Mueller (US), Praj Industries (India), and Ningbo Lehui International Engineering Equipment Co., Ltd. (China). The major players in the beer processing market include Anheuser-Busch InBev (Belgium), Carlsberg Group (Denmark), Heineken (Netherlands), Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd (Japan), Molson Coors Brewing Company (US), and Tsingtao Brewery Co. Ltd (China).

