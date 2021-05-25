Healthcare IT Market – Shift Towards Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

PUNE, India, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Overview of This Study:

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the healthcare IT market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the sizes of segments and subsegments.

Market Size Estimation:

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the healthcare IT market. These methods were also used to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

The key players in the industry and markets have been identified through extensive secondary research.

The industry’s market size, in terms of value, has been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=252



The healthcare provider solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The healthcare provider solutions segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the healthcare IT market, by product and services, during the forecast period. This is attributed to government initiatives to improve the quality of patient care and the need to control growing healthcare costs & improve the efficiency of healthcare services.

The non-clinical segment of healthcare providers solutions to witness the highest growth from 2019-2024

The non-clinical solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in healthcare provider solutions market. Technological innovations in the field of IT have led to the development of customized software platforms as per healthcare providers’ requirement. This is boosting the adoption of healthcare IT solutions among end users. In addition, the reduction in reimbursements, loss of revenue due to lack of proper documentation and stringent regulations for quality management are driving the market for non-clinical segment.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as large patient population, especially in China and India, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, and rising awareness of advanced technologies are driving the growth of the APAC market.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in the healthcare IT market include Optum (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Change Healthcare (US), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Epic Systems (US), Dell Technologies (US), Allscripts (US), GE Healthcare (US), IBM (US), Athenahealth (US), Oracle Corporation (US), COnduent (US), Infor (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Wipro Limited (India), Conifer Health (US), Nuance (US), 3M (US), Inovalon (US), InterSystems (US), Leidos (US), Softheon (US), Omnicell (US), and Ciox Health (US).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=252



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com