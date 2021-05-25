5G System Integration Market Size and Development Trends of Analysis Report 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global 5G System Integration Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the 5G System Integration Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

5G System Integration Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of 5G System Integration Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

The global 5G system integration market size is projected to touch USD 31.41 billion by the end of 2027. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 23.8% over the forecast duration. The rapid rise in investment to incorporate 5G network in various nations such as Japan, U.S., and China, has surged the demand for embedding 5G network across enterprises. The process of integration will assist enterprises to work as a consolidated platform that helps in lowering the complexity of the system. Thus, rapid investments in creating 5G infrastructure and increasing demand for a 5G-driven eco-system are predicted to augment the product demand in the upcoming years.

Rapidly developing smart cities has increased the preference for several IoT devices worldwide. IoT devices use improved bandwidth to operate efficiently. Thus, to offer high-speed broadband by assisting 5G New Radio (NR), such as mmWave frequency bands and sub-6GHz, the complete infrastructure across the smart cities requires an upgrade to work on this latest technology. Therefore, it also anticipated that the rise in the market is driven by the development of smart cities over the forecast years. Further, with the growth of industry 4.0, the application of industrial sensors and collaborative robots are earning wide acceptance in the manufacturing segment worldwide. Therefore, to deliver a unified network to various devices, it is expected that 5G systems demand would increase to transform manufacturing facilities attuned with assisting 5G NR.

A steady rise in digitalization has disrupted the functioning of the manufacturing segment. This has surged the trend for M2M communication to supplement overall productivity and efficiency along with streamlining the entire process. This has resulted in further expanding the requirement for high broadband to ship uninterrupted connectivity to robots and industrial sensors. Therefore, the rising requirement for high broadband services to incorporate unified communication between various machines is projected to boost the demand for 5G systems over the estimated period. Moreover, the growth of new technologies, such as Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and slicing is predicted to fuel market growth in the upcoming years. Additionally, to manage and deploy a 5G system, skilled professionals are required. This factor is expected to plummet the growth of the market in the coming years.

Further, COVID-19 outbreak is significantly affecting the market growth as several operations have been shut down across the world. Owing to this pandemic, network operators have postponed the deployment of 5G network infrastructure. However, major countries are planning to reopen their economy with new norms, which, in turn, is estimated to augment the 5G system integration market.

Top Key Players of Global 5G System Integration Market:

ALTRAN; Accenture Inc.; Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Keysight Technologies; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Infosys Limited; Oracle Corporation; Radisys Corporation; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; IBM Corporation; ECI TELECOM; HCL Technologies Limited; AMDOCS; CA Technologies; HPE; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Sigma Systems; Wipro Limited;and Ericsson.

