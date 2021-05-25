Air Conditioning Systems Market Share by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Air Conditioning Systems Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Air Conditioning Systems Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Air Conditioning Systems Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Air Conditioning Systems Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

The global air conditioning systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 195.65 billion by 2025. It is also expected to register a 9.9% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. The rising need for good quality of air for breathing and ventilation is driving the market demand for such systems.

The technology segment of the inverter held the largest share across the global market in 2018 due to the rapidly increasing demand for energy-efficient systems and the ability of new systems to replace conventional ones. The non-inverter technology segment is anticipated to witness moderate growth from 2019 to 2025.

North America accounted for a share of 15% across the global market in 2018 due to the increasing adoption of such systems for air ventilation at homes and commercial buildings. While the Asia Pacific region held the largest share of more than 50% owing to surging usage of such systems across countries like India and China. Also, hot and humid climate prevailing across this region is further expected to create demand for such systems.

The air conditioning system market includes key players are investing hugely in R&Ds to gain a competitive advantage over other players. They are also adopting several strategies like mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures to widen their product reach and to expand their product portfolio.

Top Key Players of Global Air Conditioning Systems Market:

Carrier Corporation, Electrolux, Haier, Inc., ALFA LAVAL, and Ingersoll-Rand plc.

