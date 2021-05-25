C-RAN Market Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis Report by 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global C-RAN Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the C-RAN Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

C-RAN Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of C-RAN Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

The global C-RAN market size is estimated to account for USD 43.35 billion by 2027. It is estimated that the market would exhibit 22.7% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Rapidly increasing wireless and optical communication systems are driving market growth. In addition, factors such as low energy consumption, reduced infrastructure cost and simplification of operation and network management are attributing to the growth of the market.

In the recent past, the rise in the number of connected devices has increased the congestion in the network. Further, the mobile operators are facing challenges owing to the current shift towards 5G networks from existing 3G and 4G networks. This shift has increased the complexity, especially for the large enterprises as they are obliged to have a support system for the multi-standards network.

In 2019, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. Further, the region is anticipated to continue its dominance from 2020 to 2027. The rise in the number of smartphone users has led to an increase in demand for enhanced network services. Countries such as China and India are witnessing a huge penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity. In addition, increasing deployment of 5G services in South Korea, China and Japan is proliferating the demand for C-RAN architecture.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has delayed the deployment of 5G infrastructure. The pandemic has resulted in manufacturers shutting down their operations, which, in turn, has negatively affected the production of equipment required to build 5G infrastructure. However, 5G technology is anticipated to gain traction as investments were made before the pandemic outbreak. In addition, lockdown imposed due COVID-19 has forced people to stay at their homes and work from home became new normal. With an increasing number of business processes opting to go online and rapid rise in the number of people working from home, indoor deployment of C-RAN architecture is projected to witness increased adoption in the next few years.

Top Key Players of Global C-RAN Market:

Huawei Technologies, Cisco Systems, Altiostar, ZTE Corporation and NEC Corporation

