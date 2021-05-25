Field Device Management Market Analysis by Application 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 25, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Field Device Management Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Field Device Management Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Field Device Management Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Field Device Management Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

The global field device management market size is estimated to reach USD 1.97 billion, by 2025 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. Field device solutions allow the consumer to access remotely to maintain diagnose, configure and commission filed devices. Centralized access helps to monitor real-time data of equipment. Due to these benefits filed device management solutions have great demand from smart factories and industry 4.0. In addition, the growing trend of digitalization and IoT is projected to foster market growth.

These solutions help in enhancing product lifecycle management and along with rising industry 4.0 awareness, the market is expected to bolster the growth of filed devices solutions. Moreover, it also offers wireless expense solutions which help in lowering the maintenance & operational cost. Additionally, smart factories and industrial automation is increasing demand for FDM solutions. Centralized monitoring & control helps to manage warehouse or inventories in an efficient way. These key factors are projected to support market growth.

FDM provides mobility solutions through the deployment of applications and mobile equipment from remote access. Thus, it helps to optimize the organization’s productivity. Automation in the industry includes automated invoicing, installation of CNC machines and other tasks. Moreover, the key players are investing in developing Industrial IoT solutions. In addition, growing number of companies focus on reducing maintenance & operational cost, which is anticipated to create huge opportunities for market growth.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 crisis has disrupted the market owing to the lack of workforce and supply chain operations. However, this impact is expected to restrain the market growth for shorter period of time.

Several companies in automobile and electronics industries are focusing on accelerating their business through automation and advanced analytics. This helps to enhance field operation at manufacturing or operations sites. COVID-19 pandemic has posed various challenges in business operations, due to which companies are seeking for automated remote system. Thus, the market is expected to grow steadily over the next few years.

Top Key Players of Global Field Device Management Market:

Siemens; ABB; Rockwell Automation Inc.; OMRON Corporation; Yokogawa; Mitsubishi Electric; Metso Corporation; FANUC Corporation; Schneider Electric; Valmet; Azbil Corporation; PHOENIX CONTACT; and Hamilton Company.

