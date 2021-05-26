Business in the Eurozone is Booming

Recently revealed figures have shown that business growth in the service industry has hit a three-year high, despite the setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Paris, France, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — When almost the entire Eurozone shut down its service economy due to Covid-19, many feared for the prospects of the economy. Before the pandemic, Europe was generally doing well economically. This financial strength benefits the rest of the world, from America to Australia. However, most Eurozone countries saw no other option than to lock down to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The question, then, was whether the economy could bounce back quickly when things started to return to normal. Across Europe, stores and services are reopening and we’re seeing the first signs of recovery. Acceleration happened quickly in the service industry, hitting a three-year high across May 2021. This shows the capability of the economy to bounce back after taking a short sharp hit as it has done throughout the pandemic.

This growth is built upon the strong manufacturing industry that exists across Europe, particularly in countries such as Germany. The manufacturing sector of the economy was largely unaffected by the lockdown, with factories having to continue operating as usual. That has created a strong foundation onto which services can operate. Still, the speed at which this recovery has taken place has come as a pleasant and welcome surprise to many economic experts.

The initially slow rollout of the vaccine program across the Eurozone meant that the unlocking of the economy was delayed. However, this has since sped up, meaning that retail and other services are beginning to open again. As they do, customers are keen to take advantage of their newly restored freedom. The European Union has also agreed that all members of the 27-nation bloc will open up for tourists this summer, promising to give an additional boost to the Eurozone economy.

Services like this need your support once they reopen. If you’ve been lucky enough to continue working since the pandemic began and have a little extra money to spare, then support these services while you can. Whether you’re booking holidays, buying new clothes, or auctioning off your unwanted items, you can help to ensure the economy where you live recovers as quickly as possible.

It’ll be many years until we understand the full impact of the pandemic on the Eurozone and global economies. However, the early signs are good. Hopefully, the vaccine rollout is successful and we can return to prosperity sooner rather than later.

Source: Reuters