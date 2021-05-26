Utobo Inc. Named To The GSV Cup Elite 200; Will Compete for $1 Million in Prizes in World’s Largest Pitch Competition For EdTech Startups

WALNUT, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Utobo has been selected as a semifinalist among 200 leading pre-seed and seed education technology startups competing to win the GSV Cup, with a prize purse valued at $1 million. Semifinalists are recognized as top innovators in the EdTech sector, disrupting the way people teach and learn worldwide.

Utobo has been invited to pitch to an esteemed panel of judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies at the ASU+GSV Summit taking place August 9-11, 2021 in San Diego, California, and virtually. The prize consists of $550,000 in non-dilutive capital and $450,000 in Google Cloud credits.

“I am honored to be selected as a semi-finalist for the GSV Cup Elite 200 along with the other amazing companies,” said Raj Sahu, CEO of Utobo. He explained, “I have been a teacher myself, and I personally believe teaching is one of the hardest jobs in the world. As the future of education turns increasingly online, on-demand, and personalized, where technology will play a vital role, utobo’s vision is to provide a one-stop platform for educators to create courses, teach online and monetize them using automatically generated e-commerce website. We also want to use Artificial Intelligence to do sentiment analysis and to measure and continuously improve the learning outcome.”

“Congratulations to Utobo for being named to the GSV Cup Elite 200,” said Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV Ventures. “As the world moves from Before Coronavirus (B.C.) to After Disease (A.D.), we are seeing a surge of innovation in edtech –the dawn of the age of digital learning — driven by entrepreneurs on a mission to improve lives through education. These ‘weapons of mass instruction’ have the power to transform teaching and learning. Utobo Inc. was named a semifinalist in an extremely competitive contest of EdTech startups around the world and will now compete for $1 million in non-dilutive capital and prizes.”

Utobo was selected based on rigorous criteria by a panel of 152 esteemed judges from global venture capital firms and strategic education companies. The GSV Cup is powered by Google Cloud, HubSpot for Startups, HolonIQ, and GSV Ventures. Applicants were evaluated by the world’s leading investors, including Accel, Alexa Fund, Brand Capital International, Epic Ventures, Founders Circle Capital, Owl Ventures and Reach Capital, among others.

The GSV Cup Elite 200 are semifinalists and will compete for the $1 million prize. They will be invited to participate at the ASU+GSV Summit taking place August 9-11, 2021, both virtually and in San Diego, with a live audience voting for the finalists. The ASU+GSV Summit is the annual education technology conference hosted by GSV Ventures and Arizona State University.

Utobo based in California is a cloud-based one-stop platform for educators to create, teach and monetize educational content.

