DNA Profiling Test in India

Delhi, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — DNA Profiling or genetic fingerprinting is an advanced study of genetic material. It is a process that identifies a specific DNA pattern of an individual or a body tissue sample. It is an important Research & Development tool in the medical and biological fields to determine a person’s DNA characteristics. This technique is widely used in forensics for crime investigations – to investigate a suspect’s involvement in a crime- the DNA profiles stored in a database help in such cases. A DNA Profiling test is also instrumental in immigration purposes, relationship DNA testing, Organ transplantation, medical research, and more.

DNA Profiling is known by several names, DNA typing, identity testing, STR analysis, genotyping, or genetic fingerprinting. The method isolates and identifies various elements in the DNA sequence. Through this technique, we can simultaneously detect ‘minisatellites’ in the genome to generate an individual’s unique pattern, also called DNA fingerprint. Like your fingerprint, your DNA fingerprint is unique to you. It is improbable for two individuals that are not identical twins to share the same DNA fingerprint. Currently, DNA Profiling uses microsatellites rather than minisatellites used in DNA fingerprinting. The process requires STR analysis of DNA, which is a sophisticated process. Just a tiny fragment of DNA can produce accurate results.

Collecting epithelial cells as a sample for the DNA test using buccal swabs is one of the easiest and best sampling methods. Buccal swabs are sterile cotton swabs present in our sample collection kit. You can order a DNA testing kit online, and we mail it to your address. After you have collected your sample, as instructed, you have to mail the kit to our testing facility, where the DNA Profiling test is carried out. Blood, hair, nails, etc., can be used as a sample for DNA profiling, however, a buccal swab remains the best and a preferred option, as in the case of nail or hair samples, a viability test is required. You can expect accurate results within 3-5 working days. However, you need to visit the laboratory for a DNA Profiling Test if required for legal purposes. Our tests consist of 24 genetic marker profiles, suitable for both peace of mind and legal purposes.

A DNA Profiling Test finds its application in several matters, including:

Biological relationship identification for peace of mind or for legal matter

Identification of the genetic relationship between an organ recipient and the living donor

Immigration DNA Tests for establishing the biological relationship between a visa applicant and the sponsor (a biological relative)

DNA Forensics Laboratory takes exceptional care of the data-sensitivity and confidentiality. Only authorized people are given access to a DNA Profiling test report. Contact us now for a 100% accurate and reliable DNA Profiling Test in India.