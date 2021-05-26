Protein Expression Market worth $4.1 billion by 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Protein Expression Market by Type (Escherichia Coli, Mammalian, Yeast, Pichia, Insect, Baculovirus and Cell-free), Products (Reagents, Competent Cells, Instruments, Services), Application, End-User and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.2 billion in 2020.

The growth of protein expression market is driven majorly by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments, along with increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants, will challenge market growth.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180323924

The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the protein expression market.

Based on system type, segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the protein expression sector, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, and increasing demand for protein biologics.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180323924

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the largest player in the protein expression market. The large share of this company can be attributed to its robust suite of expression vectors, reagents, competent cells, and instruments. Owing to its strong sales and distribution network, the company has a significant global footprint. Additionally, the large number of production sites give it a competitive advantage over other players in the market. The company focuses on product launches to create a strong foothold in the market. In 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Gibco ExpiSf System, the first-ever chemically defined protein expression system. The company further intends to strengthen its presence in this market by investing in R&D. Its extensive R&D activities enable it to increase its depth of capabilities in protein expression solutions and services and to provide innovative products and services in the market space.

Merck KGaA was the second-largest player in the protein expression market. Merck has a diversified range of protein expression systems, such as algal-based expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, prokaryotic expression systems, yeast cell expression systems, and insect cell expression systems. Moreover, the company also offers a range of expression vectors, reagents, and competent cells for the market. The company runs several long-term fundamental research programs in biology and chemistry as well as research programs directed toward product development. The company’s research and development model is designed to increase productivity and improve the probability of success by prioritizing projects which will lead to innovations in the pharmaceutical industry.