Particle Size Analysis Market to Progress at a Healthy CAGR in Coming Years

Increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for nanotechnology research and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

The Particle Size Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 465 million by 2025 from USD 356 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Market segmentation: –

Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019, driven by the growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.

Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types—dynamic imaging and static imaging.

The Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period by technology. The significant growth of this segment is attributed to advanced applications of these particle size analyzers and growing research activities in the field of nanotechnology.

Recent Developments:

In 2020, MICROTRAC MRB (US) entered into a distribution partnership with ATS Scientific (Canada), where ATS will act as a service provider for MICROTRAC in Canada.

In 2019, Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), entered into an agreement with Earle A. Chiles Research Institute (Providence), (US). The agreement will focus on the application of mass spectrometry technology to develop tools for personalized cancer immunotherapeutics.

In 2018, Malvern Panalytical (UK) and Waters Corporation (US) entered into a co-marketing agreement. Under this, both companies will market the polymer characterization product range.

Regional Analysis: –

The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019.

Top Key Players: –

The major players operating in the particle size analyzers market are Malvern Panalytical (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Beckman Coulter, (UK), MICROTRAC MRB, (US), Izon Science (UK), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), TSI (US), Bettersize Instruments (China), FRITSCH (Germany), Brookhaven Instruments, (US), LS Instruments AG (Switzerland), and AimSizer (China).