Patient Lateral Transfer Market worth $446.2 million by 2025 – Stryker Corporation (US) and Arjo (Sweden) are Leading Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Patient Lateral Transfer Market by Product (Air Assisted Transfer Device (Type (Regular Mattress, Split Legs Mattress, Half Mattress), Usage (Single Patient Use, Reusable)), Sliding Sheets, Accessories) End User (Hospitals) – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to reach USD 446.2 million by 2025 from USD 288.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Due to the outbreak of corona virus globally, there is a sudden rise in the demand for patient lateral transfer devices market. The growth in this market is majorly driven by the high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, implementation of regulations to minimize manual patient lifting, and the advantages of lateral transfer devices in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions. However, the lack of training to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93948116

Rise in the musculoskeletal injuries to caregivers while man handling patients to drive the demand for patient lateral transfer.

Based on product, the patient lateral transfer market is segmented into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories. The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of these mattresses in overcoming persistent difficulties while handling patients with special conditions.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Patient Lateral Transfer Market is divided into five regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are further analyzed at the country levels. North America held the largest share of the patient lateral transfer market in 2019, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the increasing awareness regarding the benefits of safe patient handling, the presence of a large population base, growth in the geriatric population, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in Patient Lateral Transfer Market are Stryker Corporation (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), Sizewise (US), Arjo (Sweden), Haines Medical Australia (Australia), Handicare (Sweden), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), AliMed (US), and Airpal Inc. (US).

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93948116

Stryker Corporation (US);

Stryker Corporation held 25%-27% share in the patient lateral transfer market. The company provides a suitable range of products in the air-assisted lateral transfer market such as the Sage Prevalon Air Transfer System (MATS). This system reduces the potential risks for back injury. Stryker Corporation has a substantial geographic presence and has rich experience in the global market, making the company one of the top players in the air assisted lateral transfer market. The company has maintained its position in the air-assisted lateral transfer market by focusing on inorganic growth strategy such as acquisitions. For instance, in 2019, Stryker Corporation (US.) acquired Wright Medical Group N.V. (US), a leading medical device company to advance innovation, improve outcomes and reach more patients.

Arjo (Sweden);

Arjo accounted for 9–11% of the patient lateral transfer market in 2019. The company provides highly diversified products for a lateral transfer device. The company’s broad geographic diversity has enabled it to deliver its lateral transfer devices to more than 100 countries across the globe. To maintain its position in the market, the company focuses on acquisitions and partnerships, building a strong geographical network, and enhancing its R&D for delivering measurable and beneficial results for patients and caregivers. In 2019, Arjo acquired substantial equity shares of Atlas Lift Tech (US), which offers patient handling solutions and real-time efficiency analytics to create a strong platform for Arjo to offer a unique end-to-end solution in patient transfer, with the mutual goal of reducing caregiver injuries and improving patient care.