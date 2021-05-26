Competent Cells Market worth USD 2.22 Billion by 2022

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the competent cells market is projected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2022 from USD 1.37 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%.

Advancements in molecular cloning research due to the emergence of recombinant proteins and new technologies and increasing commercial demand for molecular cloned products are the major factors driving the growth of the competent cells market.

By application, the cloning segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on application, the competent cells market is broadly segmented into cloning, protein expression, and other applications. Cloning is expected to command the largest share of this market in 2017. Increasing research on cloning, driven by government support and funding is among the major factors driving market growth in this segment.

The cloning application is further segmented into subcloning & routine cloning, phage display library construction, toxic/unstable DNA cloning, and high-throughput cloning. Similarly, other applications of competent cells include mutagenesis, single-stranded DNA production, lentiviral vector production, and large plasmid transformation.

This report aims to provide insights into the global competent cells market. It provides valuable information on competent cells type, application, and end user. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. In addition, leading players in the market are profiled to understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

By region, the competent cells market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The North American region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to increase in the R&D activities in the region.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), New England Biolabs (U.S.), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Promega Corporation (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have a strong geographical presence. Further, these leaders cater to the requirements of major end users such as research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.

