Surgical Microscopes Market Challenges and Opportunity

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global surgical microscopes market is projected to reach USD 915.6 million by 2021 from USD 508.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of fluorescence image-guided surgery (FIGS), increase in the number of surgeries and growing demand for MIS, advancements in healthcare facilities, technological advancements, and customized microscopy solutions are the key factors driving the growth of the global operating microscopes market.

Challenge: High degree of technical expertise

Highly skilled personnel are required to handle advanced surgical/operating microscopes, especially in neurosurgery and ophthalmology. Efficiently maneuvering a surgical/operating microscope is a prime requisite while performing a procedure. Maneuvering a surgical/operating microscope is a skill that requires expertise. Lack of this skill could lead to time wastage during the adjustment of the microscope to obtain optimum views of the surgical site. However, microscope maneuvering is often overlooked as a trivial task and there are no quantitative methods to assess microscope maneuvering skill development. Thus, dearth of skilled labor and complexity of the instrumentation may pose as challenges for the growth of this market.

Opportunity: Emerging markets (China, India, Brazil, and The Middle East)

China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East are the emerging markets for surgical/operating microscopes; these markets are currently in the nascent stage. These markets lack proper standards and government regulations and offer a huge potential for providers unable to meet U.S. standards.

China is a high-potential market for surgical/operating microscopes due to the easy availability of a skilled workforce and academic excellence. India, Brazil, and the Middle East are also new revenue pockets for market players. The emerging markets are home to more than 85% of the global population. With the rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases, there is a large pool of patients in the emerging nations that require medical assistance, including surgeries. Over time, much attention has been given to medical care accessibility in emerging countries. With the increase in the purchasing power of the growing middle-class population in the emerging nations, an increasing number of people are able to afford essential care, including MIS procedures. Hence, the growing middle class in emerging markets will drive the growth of the surgical/operating microscopes market.

North America and Europe are established markets for surgical microscopes, due to broad technical applications of surgical microscopes and improved healthcare facilities in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to show high growth rate in next few years in global surgical microscopes market. This is due to presence of immense potential associated with healthcare services and increased investment in R&D. Increasing healthcare awareness is also fuelling the growth of surgical microscopes market in emerging countries.

