Healthcare Middleware Market Top Players | Industry Report 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report Healthcare Middleware Market is expected to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2023 from USD 1.90 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 10.0%. Increasing utilization of smart devices, the availability of big data in healthcare, increasing need for data interoperability, and growing investments to overcome healthcare interoperability issues are the key drivers of the global market.

InterSystems (US) is well known for its outstanding relationships and commitments with customers and partners, which has positively impacted its business penetration. The company earned its reputation as a preferred vendor by not only offering services to well-known companies such as Epic Systems Corporation and GE Healthcare but also to well-known hospitals in the US. The company’s integrated connected health technology platform—InterSystems Ensemble—is comprehensive and designed to address uncertainties related to healthcare IT implementation and integration.

The company offers cutting-edge technologies and solutions in the healthcare IT integration and middleware segment. It focuses on various strategies like partnerships, agreements, and product enhancements to increase its revenue and expand its business. In January 2016, InterSystems entered a partnership with Pulse Infoframe (US). In February 2018, the company collaborated with ZOLL Medical to improve the bidirectional exchange of patient health information (PHI) between EMS providers, physicians, and emergency departments, accelerating holistic and high-quality patient care delivery. Moreover, in April 2018, the company along with Olympus Corporation (Japan) launched the Knowledge Exchange System (KE) that helps share images taken during endoscopy procedures across healthcare systems.

IBM is one of the leading players in the healthcare middleware market. The company’s strong position in this market can be attributed to its strong brand recognition and extensive product offerings. The company focuses on inorganic as well as organic growth strategies such as acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and product launches in order to expand its existing product portfolio and strengthen its market position. Some of the recently acquired companies include Merge Healthcare (October 2015) and Explorys (April 2015). The company also focused on developing and launching new products such as IBM Cloud Integration (March 2017), IBM Cloud Private Software Platform (November 2017), and new servers and storage software and solutions for cloud computing, and flexible software licensing of its middleware (May 2015). Such product launches enabled the company to strengthen its position in the healthcare middleware market.

Oracle is one of the leading players in the healthcare middleware market. The company’s leading position can attribute to its immense experience in HCIT, strong brand recognition, and robust portfolio of middleware solutions. The company focuses on increasing its share in the market by introducing innovative products. In this regard, in November 2015, the company launched the Oracle Business Intelligence 12c. In February 2018, the company launched its Oracle Cloud services across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Such launches helped the company to further sustain its position in this market. Furthermore, the company focuses on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisitions to strengthen its position in the global healthcare middleware market.

