Gel Documentation Systems Market Growth by Product – Global Forecast to 2023

Gel Documentation Systems Market by Product (Instruments (Digital), Software), Light Source (Laser, LED, UV), Detection (Chemiluminescence), Application (Nucleic Acid), End User (Academic Institutes, Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Gel Documentation Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 258 million in 2018 to USD 304 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

Gel documentation systems are used by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels.

Growth in the gel imaging systems market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic disease, and rising research & development expenditure in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

By product, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the gel documentation systems market

Based on product, the gel imaging systems market is segmented into three segments, namely, instruments, software, and accessories. The instruments segment is further divided into digital gel documentation instruments and gel documentation instruments. During the forecast period, the instruments segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate in the overall gel imaging systems market. This is mainly due to the increased R&D activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

The major players in the gel documentation market are GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, inc. (US), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

