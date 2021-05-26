Protein Ingredients Market Growth Opportunities by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global protein ingredients market size is estimated to be valued at USD 52.5 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 70.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.1%. The major factors driving the protein ingredients market include the increase in demand and consumption of functional food & beverages, growing consumer awareness about healthy diets among people, and increasing demand for protein as nutrition and functional ingredients.

CHALLENGE: Demand-based price fluctuations in cropping pattern

Even though the prices of soy proteins are comparatively lower than most of the proteins, the supply can prove to be a significant factor in price escalation. The raw material for soy protein ingredients is soy meal, which is also highly demanded by the feed industry. Unless there is no drop in the cultivation area under soybeans, the supply is expected to remain unfazed for both feed and protein manufacturers.

Sometimes, crop growers, to avail better crop value, change their crop patterns, which can marginalize the flow of supply, and thereby, lead to an increased demand for protein manufacturing and price escalation. In 2013, increased diversion to biofuel and vegetable oil consumption led to more corn and canola production than soybean in North America. However, soybean cultivation has been maintaining better positive year-by-year growth in this region. So, the crops cultivated by growers are subject to change, based on the crop demand and price value. A wide-scale change in cropping patterns can be expected with the decline in price levels for a crop after a certain point of price saturation. Around 2020, this can play an important role in seeking a cost-effective supply channel to maintain operational efficiency, as Latin America is expected to near its optimum land resource utilization for soybean by that time.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114688236

By source, the animal segment is projected to account for the largest share in the protein ingredients market during the forecast period

The market, by source, has been segmented into plants and animals. The animal segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Owing to its better nutritional profile than plant protein, its dominant usage in a larger number of end-use applications such as functional beverages, and difficulty in substituting egg and gelatin in bakery and confectionery applications

By form, the dry segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period

The market, by form, has been segmented into dry and liquid. Dry form, by type, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The dry form of protein ingredients is largely preferred by manufacturers of food & beverage, feed, and pharmaceutical products as they have better stability and ease of handling & storage, as compared to the liquid form. Furthermore, they have a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form. Dry forms of animal- and plant-based protein ingredients are widely used.

Request for Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=114688236

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global protein ingredients market. The market in the region is driven by an increase in population growth, especially in countries such as China and India. Further, a rise in demand for healthy food products having a high nutritional value such as soy, wheat, and vegetable protein is driving the market in this region.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies used, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of the profiles of leading manufacturers such Cargill (US), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Omega Protein Corporation (US), Friesland (Netherlands), Fonterra (New Zealand), Arla Foods (Denmark), AMCO (US), Roquette (France), Gelita AG (Germany), Kewpie Corporation (Japan), AGRANA (Austria), AMCO Proteins (US), Hilmar Ingredients (US), Axiom Foods (US), and Burcon Nutrascience (Canada).