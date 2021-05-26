Growth In Smart Homes Drive Demand In Lightning Protection Technologies Market

Lightning Protection Technologies Market Dynamics

With the rise in smart homes installing connected technologies, the risk of an unexpected electrical threat increases. This calls for adequate protection, especially in the multifamily community where the use of smart devices is higher. Smart homes featuring complex energy collection systems including geothermal, and solar panels, home automation is driving the demand for lightning protection technologies Market

Lightning Protection Technologies Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the lightning protection technologies market is segmented into

Dissipation Array System

Early Streamer Emitter

Charge Transfer System

On the basis of end user, the lightning protection technologies market is segmented into

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Rise in Installation of Lightning Protection Technologies for Telecommunication Towers

With rising urbanization, the demand for connectivity across the globe has increased, thereby, driving the demand for telecommunication towers such as television or radio repeaters, cellular, and microwave communication.

The telecommunication towers have emerged as one of the largest users of lightning protection technologies for protection against direct strikes, and to avoid failure of electronic components thus enhancing the installation life.

In recent years, owing to the space constraints, and rising cost of land, rooftop towers are gaining popularity among the mobile network operators and telecom tower companies.

Rise in number of smartphone users and subscribers especially in the developing countries, and initiative by governments to connect areas over telecom network is resulting in the growth of telecom towers, this, in turn, is likely to drive adoption of lightning protection technologies. Moreover, mobile operators are also increasingly investing in telecom network infrastructure development.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

