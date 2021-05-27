New Beginnings Construction has won Best Roofing Company 2021 in this year’s Best of Charleston Awards!

Charleston, USA, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

New Beginnings Construction was named Best Roofing Company in this year’s Best of Charleston Awards handed out by Charleston City Paper.

Charleston City Paper is one of the highest-rated local publications in the Lowcountry with a large community of supporters, so a win for New Beginnings Construction is a huge honor. And since the people who voted for them are the residents who know best, their win should be considered a well-founded recommendation for homeowners around Charleston, SC, and the surrounding areas.

New Beginnings Construction Might Be Their Name, But They Are Not New to the Community

New Beginnings Construction has been a well-established roofing and construction company in the Lowcountry for more than 15 years. They are a locally-owned and operated business that believes in customer service, quality workmanship, and putting their clients’ needs first, which is why so many took the time to vote them number one against other leading competitors.

From roof repairs and replacements to new windows, New Beginnings Construction is a comprehensive service that takes a project from start to finish and always provides a guarantee of excellence.

A Company Based on Community and Care

New Beginnings Construction is so much more than an average construction company. They believe that their role in the community is to give back and provide goodwill all around the Lowcountry. Their goal is to make New Beginnings Construction a conduit from which they can continue to boost up those in the Charleston area who need a little extra help.

With every project they take on, they hope to continue establishing themselves as a leader in the industry so that they can do more to give back. On any given weekend, they devote their time and resources to aid in construction projects, run employee drives, and volunteer to help with causes around the area.

Humbled By Being Voted Number One Best Roofing Company

New Beginnings Construction owners Bradley Powers and Toby Wessel maintain that they were honored enough to be nominated for Best Roofing Company in Charleston to begin with. The outpouring of support and accolades of their work has been overwhelming.

Toby, Bradley, and the entire New Beginnings Construction family want to say thank you to the many customers who not only voted them number one, but also put their faith in hiring them. They take their obligation to both the community, and the customers they serve very seriously. And winning Charleston’s Best Roofing Company is a testament that they are doing what they set out to do — provide the best service possible.

