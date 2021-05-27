https://smartbear.com/news/news-releases/smartbear-names-new-vp-of-talent-acquisition/

SOMERVILLE, Mass., 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, has named Mike Costello as the company’s new Vice President of Talent Acquisition. Mike comes from American Tower where he spent the last eight years in various recruitment roles, most recently as Director, Talent Acquisition. SmartBear experienced a record, double-digit year of growth in 2020 and is hiring worldwide across sales, development, customer support, and more.

“SmartBear continues to experience rapid growth as every company evolves to meet the demands of customers in this digital age and works to ensure their software works as designed,” said Anne Scanlon, Chief People Officer at SmartBear. “Mike’s strategic leadership experience in talent acquisition for Fortune 500 companies will support us as we continue to build a diverse and productive team, strive for cultural excellence, and meet the changing needs of employees worldwide.”

While at American Tower, Mike hired and developed highly diverse and productive individuals while driving high levels of performance in all areas of responsibility. He also served Suffolk Construction for more than five years in various recruitment positions. Mike is a former Boston University men’s basketball captain with a four-year career as a shooting guard and small forward. He began his career in sales after receiving a bachelor’s degree in sociology from BU. He subsequently joined the Terriers’ basketball staff as assistant coach in 2003 for four seasons where he assisted with recruiting efforts, academic advising, and counseling.

“I am thrilled to join SmartBear at this time of accelerating growth of not only our people, but also demand for our product portfolio,” said Mike Costello. “With a fantastic and unique global culture with our talented developers, entrepreneurs, and an overall world-class team already in place, I look forward to augmenting our teams by building on such a great foundation.”

SmartBear also hired Amber Haskell as the company’s new Diversity, Inclusion, and Communications Manager. Amber comes from MFS Investment Management where she spent seven years in various diversity leadership roles.

Diversity and inclusion in the workplace is a major initiative at SmartBear. The company was honored earlier this year with a Built In Boston’s Best Places to Work 2021 Award.

For current job openings, go to:

https://smartbear.com/company/careers/

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your process while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 15 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 24,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com