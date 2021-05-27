Algae Omega 3 Market Register Higher-digit CAGR Over Forecast Period, Estimates Fact.MR

The global market of algae omega 3 is likely to increase in the upcoming forecast period because of its three primary end-use industries including food, pharmaceuticals and nutrition industry. According to Fact.MR, its market is likely to grow at a higher-digit CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the forecast period. Europe dominated the global market for algae omega 3 in 2018.

North America and APEJ region are expected to witness a sizable rise in the overall sales of algae omega 3. Countries including Japan, Australia, China and Brazil, among others are expected to witness a significant market share of algae omega 3. Prominent companies are significantly contributing to the production of algae, thereby boosting the growth of algae omega 3 market globally.

Global algae omega 3 market: segmentation

The algae omega 3 market can be segmented into type, form, concentration type and packaging type. By type, the global algae omega 3 market can be categorized into ALA (Alpha-linolenic acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid).

The algae omega 3 market can be segmented by its form such as powder, capsule and liquid. By concentration, the algae omega 3 can be segmented into high-concentrated, concentrated and low concentrated.

In application type segment, algae omega 3 market can be segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, animal nutrition and others. Algae omega 3 market can be segmented by packaging type including bottle, bulk and tetra packaging.

The global algae omega 3 market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Emerging Countries.

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Algae omega 3 key market players

The global market for algae omega 3 comprises several developers, who are primarily converging on developing advance version of algae omega 3 mainly for food and beverage products.

The companies engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of algae omega 3 are focused on expanding their business footprint by enhancing their product portfolio related to algae omega 3.

Some key market participants are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cellana, Inc. Nordic Naturals, AlgiSys, Solarvest BioEnergy, Novotech Nutraceuticals Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Corbin N.V., Polaris Industries, BASF SE, Source Omega LLC, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., Algaecytes, BioProcess Algae, LLC, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., and Qualitas Health, among other prominent players.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

