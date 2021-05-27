E-vehicles : How Increasing Procedures Became Key Contributors In Electric Vehicle Components Market Growth

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Dynamics

Government initiatives like cutting down emissions from conventional vehicles by promoting electric vehicles is leading to major growth in electric vehicle component market

Enormous increase in the pollution and hefty amount of expenditure on exhaustible fuel is bending people towards e-vehicles, resulting in tremendous growth in electric vehicle component market.

Use of simple DC motor reduces the maintenance cost of the vehicle, which is a major driver for the electric vehicle component market. Launching of more e-vehicles such as light and heavy commercial vehicles, e-rickshaws for public use coupled with health and environmental benefits from its use is set to grow the electric vehicle component market.

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Segmentation

By vehicle type, the global electric vehicle component market can be segmented as:

  • Electric bicycles
  • Electric cars
  • Electric rickshaws
  • Electric motorcycles
  • Electric Light commercial vehicle(LCV)
  • Electric Heavy commercial vehicle(HCV)

By product type, the global electric vehicle component market can be segmented as:

  • Primary Components
  • Batteries
  • Electric Motor
  • Motor Controller
  • Secondary Components
  • Electric brakes
  • Monitoring displays
  • Others

By Sales channel, the global electric vehicle component market can be segmented as:

  • OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)
  • Aftermarket

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Electric Vehicle Components Market: Key Participant

Some key players in the global Electric Vehicle Market are:

  • Borgwarner Inc.
  • Jing-Jin Electric Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Meidensha Corporation
  • Nidec Corporation
  • Shuanglin Group
  • Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co. Ltd.
  • AC Propulsion, Inc.
  • Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.
  • BYD Company Ltd.
  • Bosch GMBH

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

