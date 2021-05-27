Roofing Materials Market Outlook-Top Key Payers, Market Size, Future Trend, Key Developments

New York, USA, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global roofing materials market research reports offer a thorough research study from the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The market research report offers the current and future understanding of the global roofing materials market.

The global roofing materials market provides an in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments, region, and country analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report offers a complete overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also offers market size and forecast estimation from the year 2017 to 2030 based on various segments and sub-segments with respect to four major regions North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America & Middle East and Africa (LAMEA). The report covers a complete analysis, including market trends, market size, market share, market growth estimates.

North America region is known as the global economic powerhouse. The North America is showing lucrative opportunities for the roofing materials market due to increase in residential housing construction activities in the region. Over the last few years, Europe and Asia-Pacific region is showing prominent growth for the market due to the rapid growth of the construction sector in this region. Several countries across the LAMEA region are likely to offer new opportunities for the market.

A large migration from rural areas to urban spaces coupled with the growing residential construction projects in emerging economies are expected to influence the demand for the roofing materials market. An increase in disposable income and easy availability of loans led homeowners to spend more on the renovation and refurbishment of homes. Additionally, the rising interest of consumers toward enhancing the aesthetics of living structures is supporting the roofing materials market growth during the forecast period 2021-2030. Moreover, the growing focus on the construction of green and energy-efficient buildings provides a lucrative growth opportunity for the market players operating in the roofing materials market in the coming years.

The global roofing materials market research report offers a brand recall study that aims to recall a brand (unaided/aided) based on several circumstances. This strategy will help the company to make people more aware of the brand mainly by targeting a relevant, high-quality audience.

The market research report precisely defines global roofing materials market share, company profiles, geographical viewpoint, key developments, strategic analysis, investment pocket analysis, perceptual mapping, ecosystem/value chain analysis, improvement Venn diagram, PEST analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, NOISE analysis, SWOT analysis, new market entry, and several other factors with respect to the market to understand the market situation better.

Global Roofing Materials Market Segmentation

Global Roofing Materials Market – by Product

Asphalt Shingles

Concrete & Clay Tiles

Metal Roofs

Plastics Roofs

Others

Global Roofing Materials Market – by Construction Type

New Construction

Reroofing

Global Roofing Materials Market – by Application

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Roofing Materials Market – by Region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Rest of APAC)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Players

Atlas Roofing Corporation BMI Group Boral Roofing Carlisle Construction Materials CertainTeed Crown Building Products, LLC CSR Limited Etex Euroshield Roofing (G.E.M. Inc.) GAF IKO Industries Ltd Johns Manville Owens Corning TAMKO Building Products LLC Wienerberger AG

