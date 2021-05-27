Good News For IT Professionals – A New Job Portal For IT Engineers Is Now Launched

An initiative to allow IT engineers and aspirants to apply for their dream jobs in global companies.

Pune, Maharashtra, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — The launch of https://switch.do has thrown the doors wide open for IT engineers to explore more options for getting hired. The online job portals put thousands of IT jobs at the disposal of deserving job seekers, allowing them to land the jobs of their dreams!

Owing to the catastrophe caused by the COVID situation in 2020, getting the right jobs and keeping them had become a luxury. As several businesses shut their doors and thousands of professionals lost their jobs overnight, every sector of the industry went through a really tough time.

However, things seem to be improving in 2021 and Switch.do has taken the initiative to make IT engineers rejoice. Chitiz Agarwal, the founder and CEO of Switch.do believes that the platform will bring back the collective confidence of Indian youth that was lost during 2020.

He says, “We are well aware of the disastrous year that 2020 was. No deserving professional deserves to lose their job stay at home despite having all qualifications. Starting with the IT sector, Switch.do allows professionals with past experience and absolute freshers to look for the most suitable jobs on a single platform and regain the lost opportunity of working in the best of companies.”

Switch.do is associated with some of the most renowned names across the globe in the field of Information Technology, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Amazon, Accenture, IBM, Capgemini, Apple, Deloitte, and many more. The jobs posted on the portal are pertaining to an array of technologies, including Salesforce, AWS, Python, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Data Warehouse, Fullstack, Web Design, and many more.

Further, Switch.do offers IT jobs located at all major cities of India, including Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. In the future, the portal is likely to expand to include international locations like New York and Columbus.

Switch.do makes sure that the right users get the right job opportunities by using the AI technology, helping the candidates navigate through the platform better. The portal is designed to keep the user experience simple and wholesome. Every job post includes a detailed description of the same to provide all relevant knowledge (part-time/full-time/salary/location/work from home) to the candidate applying for it. Also, every company listed on the platform has a brief description for the users to know their potential employers better.

Further, Switch.do ensures that the jobs posted on the portal make use of the latest technology and advanced business processes. According to Chitiz Agarwal, “IT is a sector that needs to evolve constantly. Especially in the times that we are living in, it is important to be in sync with the latest technological trends to stay relevant in the industry. We have made sure that the jobs posted on Switch.do revolve around technologies that are upgraded and highly relevant in the realm of Information Technology.”

To visit the job portal and browse the jobs listed, click on the following link: https://switch.do. The Switch.do app can also be installed from Google Play Store for Android devices and Apple Store for iOS devices.

About Switch.do:

Switch.do is an online job portal for talented job seekers to find the right jobs. The platform is owned and managed by Chitiz Agarwal, who is also the founder and CEO of Techila Global Services, a renowned Salesforce Development Company and Salesforce Consulting Partner. As a follow-up to Switch.do, Chitiz plans on launching CompanyBench, an online B2B recruiting portal for IT companies.

To make the job hunt easy and flexible, Switch.do is designed with seamless customization on all digital devices, including mobile phones and tablets.

