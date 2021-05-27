“Boomers Thriving After The Pandemic” Virtual Summit Set for June 30, Authors and Thought Leaders Explore Next Steps

Greenville, SC, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — Some refer to the pandemic as “the lost year”. What comes next?. The upcoming “Boomers Thriving after the Pandemic” Virtual Summit brings together authors, experts and thought leaders to help chart your next steps. The virtual event is sponsored and hosted by “Hey, Boomer”, a national podcast and brand aimed at helping Baby Boomers rediscover their passion to learn, grow and have an impact in their lives and their communities.

The virtual summit is set for June 30, at 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. ET. Attendance is $59 per person and a portion of the proceeds with by donated to The Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Meals on Wheels. To RSVP, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boomers-thriving-after-the-pandemic-tickets-155961849089

Three recognized experts in the field of aging will participate. Among the panelists is Sara Zeff Geber, Ph.D., author of “Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers” which was selected as a “best book on aging well” by the Wall Street Journal. Dr. Geber focuses on the 20 percent of baby boomers who don’t have children and others who are aging alone for other reasons. She will be talking about the importance of community and how to build that support.

Also included is Helen Dennis, a nationally recognized leader on issues of aging, employment and the new retirement. She has received numerous awards for her university teaching at USC’s Davis School of Gerontology and for her contributions to the field of aging, the community and literary arts. Editor of two books, author of over 100 articles and frequent speaker, she has helped over 20,000 employees prepare for the non-economic aspects of retirement. As a weekly syndicated columnist she writes on the subject of Successful Aging for the Southern California News Group, reaching 1.6 million readers and completing almost 1,000 columns. She has been recognized by PBS Next Avenue as one of the 50 Influencers in aging who continue to push beyond traditional boundaries and change our understanding of what it means to grow older.

John Tarnoff, MA is a career transition coach, speaker and author, who helps late career professionals transition to meaningful and sustainable second-act careers beyond traditional retirement. His book, “Boomer Reinvention: How to Create Your Dream Career Over 50,” launched on CBS This Morning, and has become a resource for all generations looking to gain more control over their careers. John has also been named a Top Influencer in Aging by PBS Next Avenue.

The conversation will be led by Greenville, South Carolina entrepreneur Wendy Green. Green is the founder and host of “Hey, Boomer”, a national live show and podcast and brand aimed at helping Baby Boomers rediscover their passion to learn, grow and have an impact in their lives and their communities.

For more information about the Hey, Boomer event, visit the official website: https://heyboomer.biz