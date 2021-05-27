Vascular Stents Market worth USD 17.68 Billion by 2021 – Increasing number of angioplasty procedures

Pune, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The vascular stent market is projected to reach USD 17.68 Billion by 2021 from USD 12.21 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2016 to 2021. Technological advancements in stents, increasing number of angioplasty procedures, rising burden of vascular diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and the rising geriatric population are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the development of bioresorbable vascular scaffolds and expansion in emerging markets are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

This report segments the vascular stents market based on product, type, mode of delivery, material, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bioabsorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the vascular stents market in 2016. This can primarily be attributed to the advantages of drug-eluting stents over bare-metal stents, such as lower risk of restenosis and other related complications. Based on the mode of delivery, the vascular stents market is segmented into balloon-expandable stents and self-expanding stents. The balloon-expandable stents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the growing regulatory approvals for balloon-expandable stents and the high usage of these stents in angioplasty procedures.

Based on region, the vascular stents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America was the largest market for vascular stents in 2016. However, the Asian market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the large population base, growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the low manufacturing costs for medical devices in emerging Asian countries are expected to drive the growth of the Asian market during the forecast period.

Several big and emerging players are operating in the vascular stents market, making it highly fragmented. The key players operating in this market include Medtronic, plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), STENTYS SA (France), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), Vascular Concepts (India), W. L. Gore and Associates (U.S.), C. R. Bard (U.S.), Endologix, Inc. (U.S.), Lombard Medical Technologies (U.K.), Translumina GmbH (Germany), and JOTEC GmbH (Germany).