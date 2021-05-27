Cell Dissociation Market worth $561 million by 2026 – Covid -19 Impact and Growth Drivers

PUNE, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Trypsin), Non-enzymatic, Instruments & Accessories), Type (Tissue Dissociation, Cell Detachment), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharma and Biotech, Research institutes) – Global Forecast to 2026“, is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7%.

Covid -19 Impact On The Cell Dissociation Market;

With the WHO officially declaring the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic, a mix of established pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and small startups has stepped forward to develop treatments and vaccines that target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly impacted the availability of hospital resources worldwide. This has been primarily managed by dramatically reducing inpatient and outpatient services for other diseases and implementing infection prevention and control measures. The number of cancer screening and diagnostic procedures declined precipitously, with countries worldwide being affected by the pandemic

Growth Drivers: Increasing R&D activities in bio-pharmaceutical companies;

The Key players in the bio-pharmaceutical industry are focusing on R&D in various therapeutic areas to introduce new drugs in the market. For this, these companies are investing heavily in various research activities such as clinical trials, efficacy studies, and toxicity studies. The majority of these studies require tissue dissociation products in order to isolate cells from primary tissues.

Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2020

Based on the product, segmented Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments. In 2020, the Enzymatic dissociation products segment accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell based research.

The connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the tissue, segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues and other tissues (skeletal, muscles tissues). The connective tissues segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence attributed to cell based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The cell dissociation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

Key Market Players;

Some of the major players operating in this market are Thermo Fishers Scientific(US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). In 2020, Thermo Fishers Scientific held the leading position in the market. The company has a strong geographic presence across the US, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, & the Americas. Moreover, the company’s strong brand recognition and comprehensive product portfolio in the market is its key strength. Merck KgaA held the second position in the cell dissociation market in 2020.