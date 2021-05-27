Water Flosser Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Water Flosser Market was worth US$ 806.52 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.11 billion by the completion of 2025. It is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

The functionalities of a water flosser include effectively cleaning dental implants, bridges, veneers, and crowns. The major factor driving the water flossers market is growing awareness regarding oral care. Consumption of tobacco products is on the rise. Besides, increasing issues relating to oral health are expected to bolster the market.

As per CDC (Centers for Disease Control and prevention), over 90% adults faced cavity issues as of 2016. Plaque gets built up between teeth due to food remains getting accumulated therein. Water flosser is an effective means to prevent these issues. Plus, medical tourism market is expanding at a substantial rate. Medical tourism market is also expanding at a stupendous rate. This could end up impacting the market positively. Aged population is also growing rapidly. All these factors are expected to catalyze the market.

The other factor to be pondered about is rise in the diabetic population across the globe. It’s a known fact that diabetes, in the long run, results in periodontal diseases. This would drive the market further. The same CDC says that in 2016 84.6% of the entire population of the U.S. between age 2 and 17 had paid a visit to dentists.

The players contributing to the water flosser market include Hydro Floss, Aquapick, Oral Breeze, ToiletFree Products, Inc., Water Pik, Inc., Shenzhen Relish Technology Co., Ltd.

Certain consumers still prefer water picks in place of flossing as the former one does make sure to reach every area of mouth, refrains from gum sensitivity, and avoids even the slightest of bleeding. These factors are likely to act as restraints to the water flosser market.

The water flosser industry is segmented based on product, application, and geography. By product, the market spans countertop and cordless. By application, it says dental clinic, hospitals, and home care. The “home care” segment is expected to be the torchbearer due to geriatric population preferring it over conventional hospital visit. By geography, the market segmentation goes like North America (U.S.), Europe (Germany, U.K.), Asia Pacific (Japan, India, and China), Central & South America (Brazil), and MEA.

