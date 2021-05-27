Phototherapy Equipment Market Analysis and Share by Manufacturers 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 27, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Phototherapy Equipment Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Phototherapy Equipment Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Phototherapy Equipment Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

Industry Insights

The global phototherapy equipment/device market value was worth USD 481.5 million in 2016 which is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of more than 5.8% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of skin diseases is significantly boosting the phototherapy equipment market. Some of the most prevalent skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis and acne related problems.

Psoriasis is one of the most prevalent autoimmune diseases in the U.S. According to International Federation of Psoriasis Association (IFPA), nearly 150,000 new cases of psoriasis come up every year. Based on National Eczema Association statistics, 31.6 million people in US suffer from eczema. High pollution results into global warming and ultraviolet rays; this is another factor which contributes to the high prevalence of these skin disorders. According to American Academy of Dermatology, 50 million of the U.S. population suffer from acne problems every year. As a result, increasing incidence and prevalence of such skin diseases is projected to accelerate growth of the phototherapy equipment market.

Apart from chronic skin diseases, phototherapy equipment are also used for treating neonatal jaundice. Exposure of fluorescent lights on neonates helps in the treatment of this disease condition. According to WHO, almost 60% of the new born suffer from jaundice within first week of their birth. According to Scholars Journal of Applied Medical Sciences, almost 25-50% of infants and premature neonates suffer from jaundice. Thus, increasing number of neonates with jaundice is expected to support the demand for phototherapy products.

Application Insights

Based on application, the market is segmented into neonatal jaundice management and skin disease treatment. In 2016, skin disease treatment dominated the market due to increase in prevalence of skin disorders, like eczema and psoriasis.

Neonatal jaundice management is projected to show lucrative growth over the forecast period. This is due to the growing number of neonates suffering from hyperbilirubinemia. Moreover, launch of technologically advanced products for the treatment of the neonatal jaundice is also expected to heighten the market growth.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, hospitals and clinics held the largest market share in 2016. This is due to the increasing number of child births in hospitals. Availability and easy accessibility of clinics in both developing and developed regions also contributed to the growth of this segment.

Homecare segment is projected to witness attractive growth over the forecast period due to the easy applicability of phototherapy products at home. Cost-effectiveness of homecare phototherapy treatment is further anticipated to boost the segmental growth.

Regional Insights

On the basis of region, North America held the largest market share in 2016. This is due to the increasing number of acne disorders and people being more concerned about their esthetics in country like the U.S. Adoption of highly advanced devices is also expected to boost this regional segment growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to showcase attractive CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of skin disease such as eczema and psoriasis among the Indian population. Moreover, increasing awareness in developing countries regarding advanced skin care treatments is further projected to boost the market growth.

Top Key Players of Global Phototherapy Equipment Market :

Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; GE Healthcare; Natus Medical Incorporated; Philips Lighting Holding B.V.; Solarc Systems Inc.; Atom Medical Corporation; Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; and National Biological Corp.

