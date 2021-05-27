Transfection Reagents and Equipment Market worth $1.02 Billion by 2021

PUNE, India, 2021-May-27 — /EPR Network/ —

This report studies the global transfection reagents and equipment market from 2016 to 2021. This market is expected to reach USD 1.02 Billion by 2021 from USD 715.4 Million in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The global transfection reagents and equipment market is segmented on the basis of product, method, application, end user, and region.

Based on product, the transfection reagents and equipment market is categorized into reagents and instruments. In 2016, the reagents segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. However, the instruments market is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of method, this market is segmented into biochemical, physical, and viral methods. In 2016, the biochemical method segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, while the viral method segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The biochemical method segment is further classified into calcium phosphate, lipofection DEAE-dextran, and dendrimer. Whereas, the physical method segment is further divided into electroporation, nucleofection, and others (gengun, sonoporation, magnetofection, and optoinjection).

Based on application, the market is segmented into biomedical research, protein production, and therapeutic delivery. In 2016, the biomedical research segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical & biotechnologies companies. In 2016, the academic & research institutes segment is excepted to account for the largest share of the market. However, the pharmaceutical & biotechnologies segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the global transfection reagents and equipment market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is poised to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and serve as a major revenue pocket for companies offering transfection reagents and equipment.

Over the years, the transfection reagents and equipment market has witnessed various technological advancements to meet the needs of researchers and biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies. These advancements have led to the development of high throughput large scale transfection instruments and reagents with greater efficiency. Advanced technologies result in efficient quantitative and qualitative transfection in varied types of cells, including the hard-to-transfect cell lines.

The prominent players in the global transfection reagents and equipment market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands). These companies hold a dominant position in the transfection reagent and equipment market mainly due to their well-established presence in the field of genomics, presence in over 50 countries, high R&D investments, and strong sales and distribution force. Other players in the market include Polyplus-transfection SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Mirus Bio LLC (U.S.), and MaxCyte Inc. (U.S.).

