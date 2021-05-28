Borst Automotive Continues to Deliver Exemplary Automotive Service

Tucson AZ, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — For more than half a century, there has been only one name in automotive service for many vehicle owners in The Copper State. The value of a good mechanic or a team of certified mechanics cannot be understated, and having a trusted, reliable mechanic on call is something almost any car or truck owner would desire. Longevity is also a testament to the reliability of a mechanic and the quality of the service that they deliver.

On the merit of longevity alone, Borst Automotive, with locations in Tucson, Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona, gets high scores. But this is no happy accident, and the accomplishment itself stems directly from their commitment to the aforementioned reliability as well as to the integrity of the work they complete.

Since 1968, car owners in Arizona have turned to one team whenever their minds wander between thoughts such as “Where can I go for auto repair near me?” The team at Borst Automotive has consistently delivered everything from routine maintenance to complete engine rebuilds.

Potential customers looking for everything from basic services such as an “oil change near me” or an “alignment near me” to complete services from “auto repair shops near me” can turn to Borst Automotive with confidence in their work, ethics and accountability. Even if it were not for their history of dedication to customer service, their credentials speak for themselves.

Borst Automotive’s team is composed of A.S.E. certified technicians that pool many years of experience to deliver their expert services. Collectively, they provide the expertise necessary to get their customers’ cars or trucks back on the road, whether they’ve needed a service as simple as an HVAC diagnosis or repair or as complex as an engine rebuild.

Borst Automotive also breaks another mold with its straightforward communication. They recognize that not everyone – certainly a respectable portion of car owners in the country – has a background in mechanical engineering. For that reason alone, when they uncover a problem, they relay it in plain terms before elaborating on options for recourse. Working with Borst Automotive completely challenges the common expectations of working with a mechanic.

Direct, honest, and exceedingly experienced, Borst Automotive’s team of technicians will account for your vehicle’s overall health; customers that take their cars in for service find themselves looking for mechanics less and less. When their thoughts turn from basic needs such as “Where can I take my car to have it evaluated before I find a station for car inspection near me” to more comprehensive ones, Borst Automotive is still there to help.

Customers that are interested in learning more about their services or scheduling an appointment with their team to have their vehicle serviced are encouraged to contact them directly. More information is available online at BorstAutomotive.com, but their team can be contacted by phone at 520-979-3150 or by email at ryan@borstauto.com.