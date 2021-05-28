COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Devices Market worth $27.29 billion – Expected Increase in Public Healthcare Investments Globally

PUNE, India, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — The report “COVID-19 Impact on Critical Care Device Market by Device (High-Impact Products (Ventilators, Patient Monitors, Infusion Pumps, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices and Sleep Apnea Devices) and Low-Impact Products (Anesthesia Machines, Defibrillators and Blood Warmers)) and Region – Global Forecast”, the global critical care devices market size is expected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2021 from an estimated value of USD 37.97 billion in 2020, expected to witness a growth of 44.1%

The market for critical care devices is driven primarily by the increasing number of ICU beds owing to the continuously rising COVID-19 cases, increasing demand for ventilators for effective management of critical COVID-19 patients, and ease of regulatory requirements to facilitate the production of critical care devices. In addition, the development of low-cost ventilators and the expected increase in healthcare budgets offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the critical care devices market. However, disruption of supply chain & logistics due to the rapid spread of coronavirus is likely to challenge the growth of this market

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216430576

The ventilators segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on products, Segmented into ventilators & supplies, sleep apnea devices, patient monitors, hyperbaric oxygen therapy devices, infusion pumps, defibrillators, anesthesia machines, blood warmers, and other critical care devices supplies. The ventilators segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to owing to rapid manufacturing of emergency ventilators, worldwide, and the development of low-cost ventilators.

In 2019, the hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the market

Based on end-users, the critical care devices market has been segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory care settings, and emergency medical services. The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices industry in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced critical care devices, the large patient pool treated at hospitals, and the availability of trained professionals to operate these critical care devices.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216430576

Geographical View in-detailed:

The critical care devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the critical care devices industry. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the high adoption of specialty infusion pumps, the high number of positive COVID-19 cases & deaths in the US, a strong healthcare system, and the presence of many large hospitals in the region. Moreover, a large number of major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US can easily manufacture these devices.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global critical care devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Moog Inc. (US), Smiths Medical (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), among others