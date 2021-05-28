Pharmacogenomics Technology Market Overview, Challenges and Growth Opportunities Analysis till 2025

San Jose, California , USA, May 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The scope of the global Pharmacogenomics Technology Market was appreciated by US$ 5.62 billion in 2016 and it is likely to reach US$ 18.3 billion during the forecast period. This could be attributed to growth in geriatric population, prevalence of chronic diseases like HIV, tuberculosis, and cancer, increase in awareness amongst the patients regarding personalized therapy, and adoption of pharmacogenomics by loads of healthcare professionals.

The pharmacogenomics technology market is also likely to get bolstered technological advancements related to molecular diagnostics. At the same time, there is a dearth on the part of highly skilled and trained healthcare professionals in conducting pharmacogenomics diagnostics tests. Besides, emerging economies need to think twice before affirming pharmacogenomics tests as initial as well as operating costs are high. Governments herein do struggle with funding on this count.

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

Oncology

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Others

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disease

Immunological Disorders

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

PCR

In-situ Hybridization

Immunohistochemistry

Sequencing

Others

The players contributing to the pharmacogenomics technology market include OPKO Health, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Dynamic DNA Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., One Ome LLC, Empire Genomics, LLC, and Illumina, Inc.

North America rules the roost; thanks to extensive investment in healthcare by the U.S. Europe comes in second due to Belgium and Denmark being on the top pedestal with respect to healthcare. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace owing to increase in awareness among the economies like India and China regarding healthcare. LATAM will also catch up due to presence of Brazil; followed by MEA. In fact, MEA would be more vigilant on this count; due to the figures released by WHO. It says that over 50% of the diseases mentioned above occur in sub-Saharan Africa.

