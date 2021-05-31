Pipeline-Solutions Best Socketweld Plug & Hex Bushing Exporters In India

Mumbai, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Pipeline Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is a Manufacturing and Supplying quality steel products Pipe Fittings, Flanges and Fasteners of different sizes and sorts in Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Duplex Steel, and Nickel Based Alloy materials and supplied under the brand name “PSPL” to different Chemical, Fertilizer, Petrochemical, Power Generation and Pharmaceutical businesses, and utilized broadly as a part of the Piping framework for their undertaking employments and upkeep. Assembling and Supplying quality steel products Pipe Fittings, Flanges, Fasteners, Valves, Gaskets & Pipes of different sizes and sorts in Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Alloy Steel, Duplex Steel, and Nickel Based Alloy materials and supplied under the brand name “PSPL” to different Chemical, Fertilizer”PIPELINE SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.” has drawn together under the one top of the aggregate range of Manufacturing stockholding and handling exercises in Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Nickel Alloy, Alloy Steel, Copper, Brass, Monel, Inconel, Aluminum, Hastalloy, fit as a fiddle of Pipe Fittings, Flanges, and Fasteners. Our principle Products are BW Pipe Fittings in sort of Elbows, Tees, Reducers, End Caps, Stub Ends, In Forged Socket Weld, and Threaded Pipe Fittings in sort the kind of Elbows, Tees, Couplings, Crosses, Unions, Nipples, Plugs, Bushings Caps and so on. Our Forged Olets in the sort of Welding Outlets, Socketweld Outlets, Threading Outlets, Elbow Outlets, Lateral Outlets, Nipple Outlets & Other Branch Fittings.

Pipeline Solutions Pvt Ltd is a standout amongst the most trusted pipes and tubes suppliers worldwide having a brand picture that has been prescribed by the popular names in the business. Our technicians move towards enhancing the dedication of supplying quality. Our offered product is manufactured using top-notch material & modern techniques keeping in mind the industry norms.

We give a broad variety of Steel Pipes and Tubes in Seamless, Welded, SAW, LSAW, DSAW, etc. Our range includes Stainless, Carbon, Alloy, Duplex & Super Duplex, Monel, Inconel, Hastelloy, Copper Brass Pipes, and Tubes. Available in different estimations and levels, these steel consistent tubes and pipes are extensively used as a piece of particular business ventures like force, building, improvement, and some more. We furthermore offer the centered extent of Steel pipes and tubes according to clients’ requirements.

Pipes and Tubes have some outstanding features which help the product to stand as one of the most highly usable in markets which mainly includes Toughness, Highly durable & Smooth finish.

SOCKETWELD PLUG & HEX BUSHINGS:

Pipeline Solutions Pvt. Ltd. are the makers and suppliers of Socketweld Plug & Hex Bushing. Socketweld Plug & Hex Bushing is a length of straight pipe with male strings on both closures. It is a standout amongst the most prevalent classification of buttweld pipe fittings. Socketweld Plug & Hex Bushing is a connector or a coupling strung on both finishes. Socketweld Plug & Hex Bushing are utilized to permit pipes to be associated with a water warmer or other pipes. Socketweld Plug & Hex Bushing are utilized to fit straight end hose or pipe. A blend of Socketweld Plug & Hex Bushing is suggested for low-weight release and suction administration for different perfect fluids and not for compressible items like air, nitrogen, or steam.

Address: No.9, Shreepati Castle, D-1, Khetwadi Back Road, Mumbai-400004. India

E-mail: pipelineorder@gmail.com, info@pipeline-solutions.in