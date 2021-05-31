Ecosmob Announced Custom Asterisk IVR Solution Development Services For All Types of Businesses

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Ecosmob Technologies is a leading VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) solution provider that offers excellent quality web solutions, mobile applications, and customized VoIP solutions all over the world. Recently, the company has introduced custom IVR development services in Asterisk for different types of businesses. The smart IVR (Interactive Voice Response) technology allows businesses to automate their customer service interactions by being available 24×7. The Asterisk IVR solution offered by Ecosmob is easy to use, highly efficient, and cost-effective as well.

Some of the key features of the Asterisk IVR solution include:

Database Integration

CRM Integration

Custom IVR Prompts

Text to Speech Conversion

Multiple Language Options

DTMF Support

SMS Integration

Integration with well-known CRMs like Salesforce

Script Configuration Facility

Call Recording

Custom Reports, etc.

At Ecosmob Technologies, businesses can get customized Asterisk-based IVR solutions as per their specific business requirements. It means that they can choose the features that they want to incorporate into their IVR system. Besides, the benefits that businesses can get with Ecosmob’s smart Asterisk IVR system include:

Ability to serve customers queries 24×7

Enhanced user experience

Better resource utilization

Enhanced ROI, etc.

When asked about the details, the concerned person said, “At Ecosmob, we have introduced a smart IVR solution development service with intent to help businesses deliver exceptional customer service by being available 24×7 to their customers. The Asterisk IVR system acts as an automated attendant that usually responds by selecting a digit or by entering an extension number. It serves customers by presenting them a recorded menu and helps them to get the solution for their queries. The IVR system can also direct the customers to the most appropriate department or agents if they didn’t get the solution for their query. In all, the smart IVR system offered by us helps businesses to eliminate the need for a live agent to handle boring and repetitive tasks. Instead, agents can focus on more complex and important tasks to enhance the efficiency and productivity of the business.”

The concerned person further added, “Ecosmob Technologies provides various Asterisk services that are highly admired in the marketplace for their high quality, reliability, and on-time approach. IVR solution is one such service that helps to automate the customer service process and reduces the requirement of extra staff to handle the customer’s queries. Besides IVR, other Asterisk development services offered by Ecosmob include Asterisk application, Asterisk module, Dialplan programming, and AGI scripting. The professionals at Ecosmob can customize all these services as per the business requirements.”

For more information or inquiry related to Ecosmob’s Asterisk development services, visit- https://www.ecosmob.com/asterisk-development/#About .

About Ecosmob

Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a well-renowned provider of enterprise-grade IT solutions, and services to customers all over the globe. It specializes in VoIP Solution Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Design and Development, and Digital Marketing Services. All the high quality products and solutions developed by Ecosmob focus on the mission of providing outstanding customer service.

Contact:

Company: Ecosmob Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Contact Number:

Phone:

+1-303-997-3139 (USA)

+1 940 Ecosmob

+91-7778842856 (India)

Email: sales@ecosmob.com

Website: https://www.ecosmob.com/