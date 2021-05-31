ZealousWeb Introduces ‘Call for Price’ Extension for Magento!

Ahmedabad, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Keeping in mind the cut-throat competition that Magento store owners face across the globe, ZealousWeb, a Digital Transformation company, unveiled a unique Magento extension called ‘Call for Price.’ When online businesses are looking forward to employing every possible tool and technique to grab the customers’ attention, this Magento extension will help them move forward. It will encourage store visitors to reach out to store owners for clarifying their questions or doubts concerning the price of the product in question.

“The entire world is experiencing a dramatic shift triggered by COVID-19, and businesses of all sizes are bearing the brunt of this ongoing storm. Currently, when this uncanny shift is covering the entire globe with a lasting change, ZealousWeb is trying its bit to help online merchants deal with it. Our ‘Call for Price’ extension will push potential customers to contact store owners,” said Dr Keyur Dave, COO ZealousWeb Technologies.

Call for Price extension, which is compatible with CE 2.2.x, 2.3.x, 2.4.x, allows store owners to replace the ‘Add to Cart’ button with the ‘Call for Price’ button, thereby driving customers to communicate their price-related queries directly to store owners. This move of the potential customers’ can play a world of difference in locking the deal. It’s helpful for them as well as the store owners. It gives a chance to customers to make informed decisions, whereas it allows store owners to act more intelligently.

About ZealousWeb

ZealousWeb Technologies is a global solution, technology service and outsourcing company delivering digital business acceleration and enterprise modernization to help customers align technology innovation with business strategy across industries and geographies. ZealousWeb Technologies provides a range of services and solutions in digital, technology, consulting, strategy, automation, product & operations.

Over the last 18-years, we effectively managed to extend our horizons in 66 countries across 16 industries. For more information, please visit https://www.zealousweb.com/