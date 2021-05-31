Science Shows How Surrounding Yourself with Plants has Amazing Health Benefits

Many people enjoy being surrounded by plants, whether at home or in the office, but science is increasingly revealing the health benefits of this lifestyle.

New York City, USA, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Do you enjoy the feeling of being surrounded by plant life? Whether you’re lost deep in the woods or just at home with your favorite potted plant, it can certainly feel calming. The good news is that you’re not imagining it. There is increasing scientific evidence that plants really do offer incredible health benefits. You don’t have to consume them to get these benefits, either. You simply have to be near them.

Firstly, there are stress-relieving benefits. A study published in the Journal of Physiological Anthropology looked into whether people who had plants in their office felt less stressed. The evidence is clear that they absolutely do. Researchers measured stress levels by monitoring the heart rates and blood pressure of participants. It was clear that those who worked with plants remained in a calmer mental state.

It’s also been found that plants help people to maintain their attention levels. This means that just by having a plant next to you in the office, you’ll be able to get more done and be more productive. A study with 23 participants was carried out to check this. In fact, it measured the effects of students studying next to real plants, fake plants, a photo of a plant, and no plants at all. Unfortunately, the latter three options didn’t increase concentration. Being near a real plant was the only scenario that boosted the focus of students.

Other studies have used gardening as a form of therapy. It was found that people experiencing mental health difficulties experienced a soothing effect while working with plants. In particular, there were improvements made among people with anxiety, depression, and dementia.

The effects of greenery in the home aren’t just mental. It was found that people suffering from physical illness actually recovered more quickly when surrounded by plants. In particular, people recovering from surgery did so more quickly and required less pain medication if they recovered in a plant-filled environment.

The impact of plants is complicated and scientists are still working hard to figure out exactly what effect they have on humans. It’s clear that they clean up the air, helping us to breathe more easily while avoiding lung-related health conditions. However, the effects are so much more profound than this, helping those who surround themselves with plants to reduce pain, increase productivity, and lower mental health conditions like stress, anxiety, and depression.

