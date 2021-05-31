Life Word Publishing Releases New Book ~ Realms beyond the Gate by Dr. Bill Means

Palm Coast, Florida, Unites States, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — CS Media Company Realms beyond the Gate—7 Principles that Govern God’s Kingdom.

Realms beyond the Gate by Dr. Bill Means goes past the average teaching found in most churches surrounding the principles that govern the kingdom of God and opens a wealth of understanding in these areas.

Over twenty years ago, Dr. Means asked the Lord to show him what the kingdom was all about and how believers could access the deeper levels. God unfolded seven principles that govern the kingdom of God that every born-again follower of Jesus Christ needs to understand. Bill studied and meditated on these principles until they became “Rhema” revelation to him, and he began to walk in a higher discipline in the kingdom realm than ever before. In Realms beyond the Gate, Dr. Means unpacks this revelation so all can discover these secrets about the kingdom of God.

Release Date: June/2021

Price: $14.99

ISBN: 978-1-7363911-0-5

To Purchase: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million.com, and other online bookstores. E-book format is also available. Contact your local bookstore, or order directly from the author.

About the Author:

Dr. Bill Means has been in the ministry for over twenty years. He and his wife established and pastored a non-denominational church in Fort Smith, Arkansas, for over fourteen years. He is the president of Inner Circle Ministries, which focuses on building people, raising them up, and sending them out into ministry. He received his Doctorate from St. Thomas Christian University in Jacksonville, Florida, in April of 2019. Dr. Means ministers in Africa and South America, as well as in the United States of America.