Future-proof your network with our Cat6 and Cat6a Ethernet Cables

The most in-demand cables for wired networks these days are Cat5e ethernet cable, Cat6 ethernet cable, and Cat6a ethernet cable.

The Cat5e ethernet cable comes with data transfer rates of 1Gbps and the TIA/EIA standards for bandwidth capabilities for this cable are 100MHz. The data transfer rates are over a distance of 100 meters. Cat5e ethernet cables can come with bandwidth capabilities of 350MHz – an increase of threefold. This cable meets the needs of all existing applications.

Cat5e is superseded by Cat6 ethernet cable. It offers 10X the data transfer rates as that of Cat5e i-e 10Gbps over a distance of 50 meters with bandwidth capabilities of 550MHz. The cable comes in plenum, riser, PVC variants and provides excellent protection against crosstalk and electromagnetic interference. This cable also meets the needs of all existing applications.

The next in the line is the Cat6a ethernet cable. The cable offers 10Gbps data transfer rates over a distance of 50 meters but comes with augmented bandwidth capabilities of 750MHz. Due to high bandwidth capabilities, the cable can maintain signal quality over long distances. It comes in plenum, riser, and PVC variants that meet all existing standards and is sufficient for all existing applications.

Speaking of ethernet cables, the places of installation also matters. For plenum spaces of buildings, you will go with plenum-rated cables. For riser spaces, you will go with the riser-rated cables. And for installation in the open spaces, PVC cables are the best.

You also need to sort out if you are installing ethernet cables in crosstalk-rich environments or not. If yes, you will choose the shielded variant of the ethernet cable as it comes in extra wrapping to provide augmented protection. If crosstalk is little or non-existent, you will go with the unshielded twisted cable. Again, the shield variants are on the expensive side whereas unshielded variants are on the cheaper side.

While all three ethernet cables are sufficient for existing applications, installing Cat6 ethernet cable or Cat6a ethernet cable future-proof your network for upgrades.

