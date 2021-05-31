KENNETH ROY CONTINUES CLIMBING CHARTS WITH ‘IN THE NIGHT’

Point Richmond, CA, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Springboarding on the success of his late 2020 and early 2021 single releases from the album ‘Chairman’, SF North Bay Area Pop musical artist Kenneth Roy’s newest single, ‘In The Night’, entered the market on 3 major charts moving from #55 to #21 in a week. This single is #2 Most Added on the Top 50 of New Music Weekly. A blend of R&B, Latin, and Top 40 ‘In the Night’ generates the desire to be social and dance.

It debuted at #34 on New Music Weekly’s Top 40 chart, #13 on Indie Music, #20 on New Music Weekly’s Up and Coming AC/Hot AC, and #2 Most Added on Top 50. His seminal project, ‘Chairman’, got off to a quick start charting two pre-released hit singles, ‘Let Your Love Come Down’ and ‘Two of a Kind’. After a year Kenneth’s ‘Empty Heart’ is still in the Top 100 sandwiched between Stevie Wonder and Steely Dan. Not bad numbers for a couple of little known personalities and a small recording studio.

Long-time collaborators singer/songwriter Kenneth Roy and producer/engineer Daniel ‘Doctor’ Ryman are the prime movers backed by world renowned saxophonist Richard Howell (Chaka Khan, Etta James, Carlos Santana, Buddy Guy) and bassist Baron Chase (Marty Balin, Lester Chambers, Tony Williams, Jon Anderson, Clarence Clemens). Additional ‘juice’ from local horn players, trombonist Danny Armstrong and Geechi Taylor on trumpet transforms this hot duo into a large-scale live band sound rarely heard on modern recordings.

“I loved the experience of recording Kenneth Roy playing 12 different percussion instruments and Baron’s solo on the album version.” said Dr. Ryman. Kenneth chimes in, “The support of Daniel and Baron make the tune have musical presence.”

Kenneth Roy’s newest single ‘In The Night’ is available as a HD YouTube video which can be viewed and heard at https://youtu.be/AdeHki5yOOE .