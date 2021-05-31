Crowd Reviews Partnered with Pulsus to Announce: Unleash the Enigma in Neurorehabilitation through Neurorehabilitation 2021

PARIS, France, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Pulsus Group hosts the World Congress on Neurorehabilitation (Neurorehabilitation 2021) that discusses the new paradigm approach to probe every single element in Neurorehabilitation. Neurorehabilitation 2021 focuses on many interactive scientific sessions on different types of Neuro Disorders as well as various diagnostic and therapeutic advancements in this field. It also provides an opportunity to showcase your ingenuity to the Neurorehabilitation 2021 will be organized around the theme “Advancements in the field of Neurorehabilitation” on July 05- 06, 2021

The major focus on the Conference includes about new advancements in the field of Neurorehabilitation, Latest uses of Neurorehabilitation Medicines, Advances in Neurorehabilitation Engineering:, Emerging trends in Neurorehabilitation Nursing, Advancements in Diagnostic & Therapeutic areas of Neuromodulation and Neuroplasticity, Future directions in Neurorehabilitation and many more.

The attendees of the Congress will enjoy special events and lectures featuring expertise in the field. It is a perfect platform for Neurologists, Neuro Surgeons, Neuro scholars, Psychologists, research scholars, University Professors, industrial professionals and student delegates from Neuroscience and Neurology sectors to explore every single element in Neurorehabilitation. Neurorehabilitation 2021 will also provide an excellent opportunity for the budding scientists and young researchers through its special initiatives like Young Researcher Forum, Poster Presentation, B2B and Scientific Meetings.

All the papers to be presented in Neurorehabilitation 2021 will be published in ASEAN Journal of Psychiatry Journal of Alzheimers Disease & Parkinsonism, Neurological Disorders.

Conference Highlights:

100+ Participation (70 Industry: 30 Academia)

5+ Keynote Speakers

30+ Plenary Speakers

5+ Exhibitors

18 Innovative Educational Sessions

5+ Workshops

B2B Meetings

Statistics:

More than six million people lost their life because of stroke each year; over 80% of these deaths take place in under developed and developing countries.

The global Neurological disorder market value $2.9 billion in 2016 is ready to achieve $14.8 Billon, increasing at a Compound Annual rate of growth (CAGR) of 8%, across the 7 Million by 2026 consistent with world information, an acknowledged leader in providing business info and analytics Alzheimer’s disease is that the most common style of dementia.

Neurological Disorders are often considered disease of affluence, but about 70% of Neurological Disorders occur in low- and middle-income countries.

According to United Nations agency 47.5 million people have Neurological disorders and each year 7.7 million new cases square measure showing. By 2030 total cases of Neurological Disorder is expected to be 75.6 million and virtually triple by 2050 to one hundred thirty-five million.

Neurological Diseases percentage 60-70 you look after cases in Neuroscience & Dementia and second most common condition of dementedness is tube-shaped structure Neurological Disorders that adds Two Hundreds of cases everywhere the globe..

If you are interested to know more about the Congress,

Contact: Elbert Jhones

Tel.: +44-772-385-8819

Email: neurology@meetingsnexpo.com

Website: https://neurorehabilitation.conferenceseries.com/