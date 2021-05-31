How Menopause Affect Bone Health

Delhi, India, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy bones are important and maintaining so is every individual’s duty. But there are certain conditions that negatively affect bone health and such conditions cannot be avoided. One of such conditions is menopause that is natural in every woman and when this occurs, the bones start degrading at a faster rate. After menopause, the menstrual cycle in women stops permanently and this change in the body affects certain other functions as well. It is noticed that estrogen levels drop at the time of menopause and that directly impacts bone health. Low estrogen levels result in the breakdown of bone cells and with this, the chances of osteoporosis increase. Besides this, the risk of fracture also becomes high and if it occurs, surgical intervention might be required to fix the condition. For surgery, different types of trauma implants like Cannulated Cancellous Screws for joint, Herbert Bone Screw, and Orthopedic Bone Plates may be used.

Avoiding these serious orthopedic complications after menopause is very important and that is done by making some pre and post-menopausal lifestyle changes. Let us have a look at what needs to be done.

Tips for Maintaining Bone Health before Menopause

Pay attention to bone health right from the young age

Work on maintaining strong bones

Tips for Maintaining Bone Health after Menopause

Exercise regularly

Increase calcium in your diet

Consume vitamin D-rich foods

Take supplements as directed by the physician

Quit smoking and avoid alcohol consumption

Reduce salt intake

Consult the doctor to reduce osteoporosis risk

These are some of the lifestyle changes that are required to cut the harmful effects of menopause on your bone health. Make it a habit of your child to exercise regularly right from a young age and that will deliver amazing results when she grows old. Above all, taking nutritious calcium and vitamin D-rich diet is necessary and besides this, intake of other nutrients like vitamin C and K, zinc, magnesium, and omega 3 & 6 fatty acids is important too. For that, you can consult your doctor as he/she can prescribe supplements for meeting the body’s requirements. Considering all this will significantly reduce the risk of fractures and bone-related diseases like osteoporosis. Thus, the chances of surgery will also be reduced.

