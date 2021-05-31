Vietnam’s agency EloQ Communications celebrates fifth anniversary and expands to North America to offer market entry support

HO CHI MINH, Vietnam, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — This year marks the fifth anniversary of EloQ Communications (formerly Vero IMC), a leading independent public relations (PR) and marketing agency based in Vietnam. Over its course, the agency has grown out of a local agency’s typical image, and provides well-rounded public relations, marketing, and crisis communications for global corporations and startups from around the world to promote their brands in Vietnam and Southeast Asia markets. EloQ Communications aims to become a one-stop-agency for clients, bringing more values and satisfying client’s goals with modern communications tactics.

Company founder and communications expert, Dr. Clāra Ly-Le, prides herself in getting EloQ’s name out to the world. “The agency has gone through some trying times over the last five years, and is celebrating our fifth anniversary amidst COVID-19. But with the dedication and hard work our employees put in, we have adapted to the situation and leverage our expertise day-by-day. Southeast Asia, and Vietnam in particular, has always been viewed as the ‘less-developed area’ of the PR industry. Despite the non-stop efforts to improve service standards, little recognition has been given to PR professionals and the PR industry in this part of the world. We don’t see ourselves as ‘just a local agency,’ but our mission is to deliver the best practices while empowering our voices among global peers. In the future, we will continue to carry this mission. Hopefully, more people will have a positive view of Vietnam’s PR industry”, shared Dr. Ly-Le, Managing Director of EloQ Communications.

EloQ Communications, previously called Vero IMC Vietnam, became independent under a new name in 2018. The transformation allows the agency to re-define itself and integrate local know-how into global-quality services in PR, digital marketing, social media management and influencer marketing services in Vietnam market. In addition to its core services in PR and marketing, EloQ Communications also assists international companies, exporters and investors eyeing for market entry, business networking and expansion in Vietnam. The agency has supported notable clients such as Rakuten Viber, Intel, Grab, Lazada, Hitachi, Duolingo, Booking.com, Nok Air, etc., with their PR and marcom activities in Vietnam.

While delivering top-notch services, the agency also kept its commitment to ethical standards and corporate social responsibilities. The agency is promoting itself and the image of Vietnam’s public relations industry to new frontiers. Recently, EloQ Communications has been named among the top social media and influencer companies in April 2021 by DesignRush. This is the fourth time EloQ receives a global recognition from DesignRush.

To better support its Europe and North American-based clients, EloQ Communications has announced its expansion to Canada to response to the huge business expansion interest from North American in Southeast Asia countries, especially in Vietnam. With this expansion, EloQ seeks to work more closely with the North American clients and partners to provide global coverage.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an independent communications agency which acts as the eyes, ears, and voice of its clients in the Vietnamese market. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ works with foreign and Vietnamese companies of all sizes and industries to enhance their images and extend their reach in the Vietnamese market.

EloQ offers a range of marketing services in Vietnam, including PR, social marketing, digital marketing, influencer marketing, business and product branding, crisis communication, integrated strategic planning, and event planning. The agency values modernity, transparency, and flexibility above all.

For more information, please visit www.eloqasia.com