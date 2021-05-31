Smart Bags Market Foreseen To Grow Exponentially Over 2028

Smart Bags – Market Dynamics

Increasing airline travel and tourism, innovations in product design and quality, demand for IoT (Internet of things)-based applications are the significant key drivers for global smart bags market. With the increasing consumer focus on luggage security, the demand for smart bags is also growing.

The emergency button feature in smart bags will help the female consumers and aid in the expansion of global smart bags market.

The prominent driver for the growth of smart bags market is the ease of availability of a product. Consumers are more willing to purchase smart bags from the branded outlets where a variety of brands are available.

Smart Bags – Market- Key Segments

According to their material type, the smart bags are segmented as:

  • Ballistic Nylon
  • Canvas
  • Leather
  • Polycarbonate
  • PVC
  • Tegris

According to the types, the smart bags are segmented into:

  • Duffle smart bags
  • Trolley smart bags
  • Backpacks

According to the distribution channel, the smart bags are segmented into:

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Brand Outlets
  • Factory Outlets
  • Online Stores
  • Others

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Smart Bags – Market- Key Manufacturers

The market is run by some small and big manufacturers globally. Some of the international Key players of smart bags are Xiaomi Bags, AWAY, barracuda, Fugu Luggage and Trunkster along with Delsey, Modobag, Planet Travvelers, Traxpack.

