Gas Chromatography (GC) Market Recent Developments, Regional Estimates and Trends, 2025

The global Gas Chromatography (GC) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global gas chromatography (GC) market size is expected to value at USD 4.3 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising investments by private players and numerous governmental initiatives for development of modern in chromatography technologies. Other factors such as rising healthcare expenditure across developed economies along with increasing collaborations among various chromatography manufacturers and research laboratories are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Restek Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the gas chromatography market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.4 % in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market. Increasing investment by various regional government around the globe in the chromatography techniques for separating chemicals in a complex sample is expected to drive the growth of gas chromatography (GC) industry over the forecast period. Recent advancement in gas chromatography (GC) is attributed to the increasing investment for research & development from local governments in the North America region, thereby solidifying market position, in the recent years.

Product Outlook:

Accessories & Consumables Columns and accessories Fittings and tubing Auto-sampler accessories Flow management and pressure regulator accessories

Instruments Systems Auto-samplers Fraction collectors Detectors Flame Ionization Detectors (FID) Thermal Conductivity Detectors (TCD) Mass spectrometry detectors Reagents Analytical gas chromatography reagents Bioprocess gas chromatography reagents



Regional Outlook:

The gas chromatography (GC) industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, increase in the venture capital funding and existence of well-established lab testing facilities in the region. Several developed European economies with promising financial & demographic landscape and growing focus towards chromatography-based research & studies are predicted to record comparatively higher CAGR in upcoming years.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the gas chromatography (GC) market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising economic condition, growing scope for chromatography-based research and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

