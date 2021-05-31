Siloxane Market is Expected to Surpass a Valuation of more than US$ 25 Billion by 2027 End

The Growth of Siloxane Market is huge. The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Siloxane, usually referred to as a ‘behind-the-curtain ingredient, has witnessed a dramatic turnaround in the way it is perceived. Its unparalleled properties of enhanced spreadability, antifoaming capabilities and its use as a specialty additive to plastics, has given sizable traction to siloxanes over the past half of a decade.

Fact.MR, in its in-depth research report on the topic, states that bundled benefits such as flexibility, abrasion resistance and heat resistance would contribute to the growth of global siloxane market to surpass US$ 25 Bn mark by 2027. The chemical industry outperformed the world equity market over the last couple of years, which creates a positive backdrop for growth of the siloxane market.

Key Takeaways of the Global Siloxane Market

Siloxane elastomer’s preference over natural rubber for high-performance fluoroelastomers makes it a dominant product form, accounting for three fourth market share

Research on the use of siloxane copolymers as a surface modifying agent are underway, and is likely to be commercialized over mid-term forecast

Personal care and cosmetics are established verticals for siloxane, which are poised to reflect moderate growth of under 5% till 2027

With an anticipated three-fold increase in demand, the electronic industry is poised to be the next growth epicenter for siloxane

Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its lead in terms of supply, accounting for a near half of the global siloxane supply. China positioned as key consumer, given the high concentration of end-use industries such as personal care and cosmetic product manufacturers, food processing industries, plastic processing and pharmaceuticals industries

The siloxane market is consolidated in nature, with Dow Chemical and Wacker, among a few others being the notable names. Wacker, in a bid to fulfill the heightened demand of siloxane and leverage the opportunity, has commenced work on developing a new siloxane production facility in South Korea to produce siloxane elastomers and sealants

“Positioned at a maturity curve of PLC, and established application of siloxanes leaves little room for growth to siloxane producers. Producers are now looking to explore new application areas in red ocean as well as blue ocean application categories”, says the Fact.MR analyst.

Short-term Pricing Strategy by Manufacturers to Ease out Production Cost Imbalance

Siloxane manufacturers are hiking prices in the short term to meet an upswing in the cost of raw materials and energy. Siloxane producers are also avoiding long-term supply contract with customers. Buyers are aware of the current supply situation of siloxane and are closely monitoring inventory levels to avoid short-term supply disruptions. 2018 saw price hikes up to 15%. While siloxane users are able to pass on this price hike to consumers, suppliers are not likely to roll back on the increases. Stakeholders across the supply chain purport that communication with consumers and better planning could help ease pain points of the siloxane market.

Find More Valuable Insights on the Global Siloxane Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for siloxane, with historical data on demand (2013-2018) and expected projections for the period (2019-2027). The report discloses compelling insights into the demand for siloxane based on type i.e. octamethylcyclotetrasiloxane (D4), decamethylcyclopentasiloxane (D5), dodecamethylcyclohexasiloxane (D6), and polydimethylsiloxanes; form (Elastomers, Fluids, Resins, Gel) and application (Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Transportation, Health & Personal Care, Chemical Intermediaries and others) across 7 key regions and 22 countries.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

