Who are the major companies in the infrared imaging market?

Northbrook, IL, 2021-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — FLIR Systems (US), Fluke (US), Sensors Unlimited (US), Leonardo DRS (US), and Axis Communications (Sweden) are among the major companies operating in the infrared imaging market.

Which technology type of infrared imaging products is expected to penetrate significantly in the infrared imaging market?

Uncooled infrared imaging products are currently most popular in the infrared imaging market, and they are also expected to hold significant share of the market in the coming years.

Which are the key applications of infrared imaging products?

The security & surveillance, and monitoring & inspection are the two key applications for which infrared imaging products are most adopted in the infrared imaging market.

Which are the emerging wavelengths in infrared imaging market?

Near infrared, and long-wave infrared are the dominant segments in the infrared imaging market in terms of market share, while the shortwave infrared segment is witnessing highest growth in the infrared imaging market.

What are the key strategies adopted by key companies in the infrared imaging market?

The product launch strategy has been and continues to be one of the major strategies adopted by the key players to grow in the infrared imaging market. Agreements, contracts, expansions, collaborations, and partnerships are some of the other strategies adopted by the key companies operating in the infrared imaging market.

